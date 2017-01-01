Music
Home > Music

Listen to Tyga and Kanye West’s New Single “Feel Me” (NEW MUSIC)

19 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
20 reads
Leave a comment

American Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Sponsored By FIAT 500X

It’s a family affair in the new Kanye West and Tyga collaboration called “Feel Me.”

In the track, the GOOD music artists salute the “thick” women in their lives (Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, respectively). The song is the first released from Tyga since Kanye West signed him under the GOOD music imprint in September. It will likely appear on the rapper’s upcoming album, which has yet to be given a release date.

As for Kanye, its th firste piece of new material from the artist since a string of bizarre incidents led to his hospitalization in November. It’s good to see these two artist back in the studio grinding.

Listen to the track below:

https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/album/feel-me-feat.-kanye-west/id1191131364?i=1191131366&app=music

 

 

g.o.o.d. music , Kanye West , new single , Tyga

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
What’s Beef??? Nick Cannon Says He Dissed Eminem…
 1 hour ago
Hello, 2017: How Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve
 19 hours ago
A Sex Tape Starring Orlando Brown Has Leaked…
 20 hours ago
Watch: Don Lemon Gets Drunk AF During LIVE…
 20 hours ago
Watch: Mariah Carey’s Disastrous New Year’s Eve Performance…
 22 hours ago
Report: Khloé Kardashian Called Her Lawyers After Learning…
 2 days ago
Kenya Moore Pops Off On A Home Intruder…
 2 days ago
Is This Proof That Kylie Jenner Photoshopped Her…
 2 days ago
Go Home, Girl: Ronda Rousey’s Career Ended In…
 2 days ago
Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Are Officially Divorced
 4 days ago
Guess Who Just Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop:…
 4 days ago
Rob Kardashian Hospitalized: Is He Too Stressed Out…
 4 days ago
Stevie J Shares Adorable First Photo With Newborn Daughter
 4 days ago
Two Kardashian Look-Alike Instagram Models Busted For Prostitution,…
 4 days ago
Joseline Had Her Baby, But Here’s Why You…
 4 days ago
Watch! Trey Songz Arrested After Going Berserk On…
 4 days ago
photos