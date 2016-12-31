Entertainment News
Go Home, Girl: Ronda Rousey’s Career Ended In 48 Seconds Last Night

2 days ago

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

It could very well be a a wrap for UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, The 29-year-old UFC fighter suffered a devastating loss in her comeback fight against reigning champ Amanda Nunes, getting KO’d 48 seconds into the fight.

After returning from a 13-month hiatus, fans expected Rousey to come back with a vengeance – refreshed and ready to take back her belt. That idea went out the window as Nunes dominated the fight within the first few punches. The referee ended the match after Rousey took a few powerful blows and appeared to be on the brink of consciousness. Though she initially protested the ref’s decision, a tearful Rousey left the cage head down and Nunes proudly accepted the championship title.

Rousey, known for her cocky, take no prisoners persona in and out of the ring, had previously been the face of the Women’s UFC division. Endorsement and movie deals were pouring in by the boatload back when Ronda was an undefeated champ. That all ended when Ronda was taken down effortlessly by Holly Holm last year.
Rousey has yet to comment on the loss or, but of course, social media always got jokes. Take a look at some funny memes from last night’s match:

 

 

Y'all cold blooded for this one… but foreal, who wore it best!? 😳👊😂 #WSHH

A photo posted by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on

#AmandaNunes posted this shortly after knocking out #RondaRousey! 😳😂 @Amanda_Leoa #UFC #WSHH

A photo posted by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on

This year just needs to be over 😩😩😩… #RondaRousey #AmandaNunes #TheFirst48

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Dang, ya’ll are cold!

