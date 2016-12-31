Go Home, Girl: Ronda Rousey’s Career Ended In 48 Seconds Last Night

It could very well be a a wrap for UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, The 29-year-old UFC fighter suffered a devastating loss in her comeback fight against reigning champ Amanda Nunes, getting KO’d 48 seconds into the fight.
After returning from a 13-month hiatus, fans expected Rousey to come back with a vengeance – refreshed and ready to take back her belt. That idea went out the window as Nunes dominated the fight within the first few punches. The referee ended the match after Rousey took a few powerful blows and appeared to be on the brink of consciousness. Though she initially protested the ref’s decision, a tearful Rousey left the cage head down and Nunes proudly accepted the championship title.
IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram