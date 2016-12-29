Five Tips To Jump-Start Your Workouts In 2017

5 reads Leave a comment
The New Year is here and it’s time for you to start making resolutions.
While millions of Americans proclaim they’re going to commit to an exercise program at the beginning of the year, many fall off the wagon in January.
Let’s make this year different. Here are a few tips to help kick-start your New Year’s exercise program and help you achieve your fitness goals:
- Determine Your Readiness: Make sure you are ready mentally and physically and/or able to start an exercise program.
- Create A Plan: Determine when you will exercise, what type of exercise program you will do and how much time you will spend working out.
- Team Up With A Friend: If you know someone who is planning on starting an exercise program in the New Year, begin your fitness journey as a team.
- Don’t Overexert Yourself: Don’t overdo it when you begin your exercise program. Start with low-to-moderate intensity workouts and build your way up to higher intensity exercise routines.
- Be Realistic: Do not be impractical about your fitness goals. Set a goal that is achievable and develop a sound foundation to build upon.
SOURCE: Active.com
SEE ALSO:
WealthyU: Tips For Better Finances In 2017
African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics
45 photos Launch gallery
African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics
1. USA Women's Basketball TeamSource:Getty Images 1 of 45
2. USA Men's Basketball TeamSource:Getty Images 2 of 45
3. Simone BilesSource:Getty Images 3 of 45
4. Gabby DouglasSource:Getty Images 4 of 45
5. Daryl HomerSource:Getty Images 5 of 45
6. Simone ManuelSource:Getty Images 6 of 45
7. Lia NealSource:Getty Images 7 of 45
8. Michelle CarterSource:Getty Images 8 of 45
9. Jeff HendersonSource:Getty Images 9 of 45
10. Justin GatlinSource:Getty Images 10 of 45
11. Tori BowieSource:Getty Images 11 of 45
12. LaShawn MerrittSource:Getty Images 12 of 45
13. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty Images 13 of 45
14. Allyson FelixSource:Getty Images 14 of 45
15. Christian TaylorSource:Getty Images 15 of 45
16. Will ClayeSource:Getty Images 16 of 45
17. Tianna BartolettaSource:Getty Images 17 of 45
18. Brittney ReeseSource:Getty Images 18 of 45
19. Brianna RollinsSource:Getty Images 19 of 45
20. Nia AliSource:Getty Images 20 of 45
21. Kristi CastlinSource:Getty Images 21 of 45
22. Kerron ClementSource:Getty Images 22 of 45
23. Dalilah MuhammadSource:Getty Images 23 of 45
24. Ashley SpencerSource:Getty Images 24 of 45
25. Morolake AkinosunSource:Getty Images 25 of 45
26. Taylor Ellis-WatsonSource:Getty Images 26 of 45
27. Ariana WashingtonSource:Getty Images 27 of 45
28. Courtney OkoloSource:Getty Images 28 of 45
29. Phyllis FrancisSource:Getty Images 29 of 45
30. Natasha HastingsSource:Getty Images 30 of 45
31. Ashton EatonSource:Getty Images 31 of 45
32. Kyle ClemonsSource:Getty Images 32 of 45
33. Arman HallSource:Getty Images 33 of 45
34. Francena McCororySource:Getty Images 34 of 45
35. Matthew CentrowitzSource:Getty Images 35 of 45
36. Gil RobertsSource:Getty Images 36 of 45
37. Tony McQuaySource:Getty Images 37 of 45
38. English GardnerSource:Getty Images 38 of 45
39. David VerburgSource:Getty Images 39 of 45
40. Paul KipkemoiSource:Getty Images 40 of 45
41. Rachael AdamsSource:Getty Images 41 of 45
42. Foluke AkinradewoSource:Getty Images 42 of 45
43. J'den CoxSource:Getty Images 43 of 45
44. Claressa ShieldsSource:Getty Images 44 of 45
45. Shakur StevensonSource:Getty Images 45 of 45
comments – Add Yours