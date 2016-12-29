Bronx Man Who Killed His Teacher & 4-Year-Old Child Charged With Murder

Isaac Duran Infante, strangled his 4-year-old son because the… https://t.co/sHJP3Ij24h pic.twitter.com/e4o598In6n — xX DT BOI Xx (@xX_D4T_BOI_Xx) December 29, 2016

If love is a crime, Felicia Barahona is the victim.

As we previously reported, the 36-year-old teacher and her 4-year-old son were murdered by her former student/child’s father because he resented having to pay child support. On Wednesday, Isaac Infante was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he admitted to the killing of his former lover and their son Miguel inside her Harlem apartment, the NY Daily News reports.

The 23-year-old told police Barahona was messing things up with his new love interest and that he had “issues” with the way she was raising their son, the report says. On Monday, Barahona was found with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck in the living room of her apartment, while little Miguel’s body was found in the bathtub. Police say Barahona was discovered when the building’s super called 911 after a resident reported a foul odor coming from the apartment. According to the city medical examiner, Barahona was strangled and Miguel was choked to death. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

This isn’t the first time the ill-fated couple made headlines. They became the talk of the town (and the country) when Barahona gave birth to Miguel in August 2012 and was fired by the Department of Education over her affair with Infante, her student at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx.

Infante was arraigned in a Manhattan court this week and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

SOURCE: NY Daily News