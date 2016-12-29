News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Bronx Man Who Killed His Teacher & 4-Year-Old Child Charged With Murder

The 23-year-old has been charged with two counts of murder.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
17 reads
Leave a comment

If love is a crime, Felicia Barahona is the victim.

As we previously reported, the 36-year-old teacher and her 4-year-old son were murdered by her former student/child’s father because he resented having to pay child support. On Wednesday, Isaac Infante was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he admitted to the killing of his former lover and their son Miguel inside her Harlem apartment, the NY Daily News reports.

The 23-year-old told police Barahona was messing things up with his new love interest and that he had “issues” with the way she was raising their son, the report says. On Monday, Barahona was found with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck in the living room of her apartment, while little Miguel’s body was found in the bathtub. Police say Barahona was discovered when the building’s super called 911 after a resident reported a foul odor coming from the apartment. According to the city medical examiner, Barahona was strangled and Miguel was choked to death. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

This isn’t the first time the ill-fated couple made headlines. They became the talk of the town (and the country) when Barahona gave birth to Miguel in August 2012 and was fired by the Department of Education over her affair with Infante, her student at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx.

Infante was arraigned in a Manhattan court this week and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

SOURCE: NY Daily News

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

15 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Continue reading Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

From Phife Dawg to Prince, here are the celebrities we lost in 2016.

death , felicia barahona , isaac infante , Miguel , murder , Student , teacher

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Are Officially Divorced
 1 day ago
Guess Who Just Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop:…
 1 day ago
Rob Kardashian Hospitalized: Is He Too Stressed Out…
 1 day ago
Stevie J Shares Adorable First Photo With Newborn Daughter
 1 day ago
Two Kardashian Look-Alike Instagram Models Busted For Prostitution,…
 1 day ago
Joseline Had Her Baby, But Here’s Why You…
 1 day ago
Watch! Trey Songz Arrested After Going Berserk On…
 1 day ago
Did Ms. Tina Knowles Throw Shade At Jennifer Hudson?
 1 day ago
Lance Gross’ Holiday Photo Sparks A Major Colorism…
 1 day ago
Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Actress Debbie Reynolds, Has Died
 2 days ago
Pause, No Homo: Grown Men Don’t Have To…
 2 days ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 days ago
Messy: Here’s Everything Tiny Harris Is Requesting In…
 2 days ago
Hot Wheels: Queen Latifah’s Super Expensive Car Got…
 2 days ago
Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of…
 2 days ago
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2012
Paul Wall and Baby Bash face Houston judge…
 2 days ago
photos