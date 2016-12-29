Sports
Former NFL Player Keion Carpenter Passes Away

1 day ago

Baltimore Native/former Defensive Back for the Atlanta Hawks, Keion Carpenter has passed away. The family has released a statement on his passing.

“It is with regret that we as a family announce that at 6:47 am Keion Eric Carpentar was pronounced dead , at Jackson South Community Hospital in Miami Florida. Keion collapsed while on a family vacation and remained in a coma for 24 hours. Keion remains will be flown back to Baltimore for burial.”

This is truly a loss to the Baltimore community. Keion regularly gave back and mentored young kids through his ‘Shut Down Academy’ and ‘Carpenter House’.

After graduating from Woodlawn High, Keion played for Virginia Tech before going to play for Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons.

Prayers to Keion Carpenter’s kids, mother, family and slew of friends during this time.

