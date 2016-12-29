Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lance Gross’ Holiday Photo Sparks A Major Colorism Debate On Social Media

We saw this one coming.

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment

ballers event

Source: dorothy hong / Dorothy Hong


Lance Gross was just being like everyone else’s family and sharing a cute photo he took over the holidays with friends when things took an ugly turn.

The actor posted a pic posing with friends during an annual holiday trip on Sunday, but many people were more focused on the colorism being displayed than the holiday PJs. In the controversial photo, Gross sat snuggled up with his wife along with their light-skinned friends and their partners, while a dark-skinned woman sat alone off to the side. His followers were not pleased, tweeting things like:

But the actor responded to all of the backlash, saying the photo is a long-running inside joke shared by the vacationers, who have visited Big Bear together for more than a decade. He took to Instagram to explain the inside joke, writing “We’ve been doin’ the same joke for years. You on the outside looking in. f— your discussions.”

 

Unfortunately for Lance, the narrative associated with the photo hits home for a lot of black women who are made to feel like the bottom of the barrel in the country. Do you think his pic was insensitive or just an inside family joke?

Source: Atlanta Black Star 

 

Lance Gross’ Baby Girl Is The Cutest Little Princess Ever

25 photos Launch gallery

Lance Gross’ Baby Girl Is The Cutest Little Princess Ever

Continue reading Lance Gross’ Baby Girl Is The Cutest Little Princess Ever

Lance Gross’ Baby Girl Is The Cutest Little Princess Ever


 

Colorism , Dark Skin , debate , Lance Gross , light skin , Social Media

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rob Kardashian Hospitalized: Is He Too Stressed Out…
 5 hours ago
Stevie J Shares Adorable First Photo With Newborn Daughter
 5 hours ago
Two Kardashian Look-Alike Instagram Models Busted For Prostitution,…
 6 hours ago
Watch! Trey Songz Arrested After Going Berserk On…
 6 hours ago
Did Ms. Tina Knowles Throw Shade At Jennifer Hudson?
 8 hours ago
Lance Gross’ Holiday Photo Sparks A Major Colorism…
 8 hours ago
Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Actress Debbie Reynolds, Has Died
 19 hours ago
Pause, No Homo: Grown Men Don’t Have To…
 24 hours ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 day ago
Messy: Here’s Everything Tiny Harris Is Requesting In…
 1 day ago
Hot Wheels: Queen Latifah’s Super Expensive Car Got…
 1 day ago
Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of…
 1 day ago
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2012
Paul Wall and Baby Bash face Houston judge…
 1 day ago
Cam Newton Surprising A Young Fan In The…
 1 day ago
Here’s Rihanna’s Response To Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dating Drake
 1 day ago
Report: Tiny Harris Files For Divorce From T.I.
 2 days ago
photos