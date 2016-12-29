Stevie J Shares Adorable First Photo With Newborn Daughter

Looks like Stevie J and Joseline have made peace enough for him to see his daughter.

After months of arrests and paternity tests, the producer has finally come to terms with the fact that he’s a new dad once again with his estranged ex Joseline Hernandez. Stevie took to Instagram to share the cute photo of himself with his daughter, Bonnie Bella, lying on his chest. The adorable pic was simply captioned, “Bonnie Bella Jordan 12.28.16.”

Bonnie Bella Jordan 12.28.16 A photo posted by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:38am PST

Earlier this month, Stevie revealed on The Breakfast Club that he’s in a new relationship with old pal Faith Evans, and when it comes to Joseline, he demanded a drug and paternity test.

Although the reality star isn’t convinced by Joseline’s drug test results, it’s good to see the former couple can put the drama aside for the baby.