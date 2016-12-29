Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Stevie J Shares Adorable First Photo With Newborn Daughter

Too cute!

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
258 reads
Leave a comment

Lira Mercer and Miracle Watts Host Medusa Lounge

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Looks like Stevie J and Joseline have made peace enough for him to see his daughter.

After months of arrests and paternity tests, the producer has finally come to terms with the fact that he’s a new dad once again with his estranged ex Joseline Hernandez. Stevie took to Instagram to share the cute photo of himself with his daughter, Bonnie Bella, lying on his chest. The adorable pic was simply captioned,Bonnie Bella Jordan 12.28.16.”

Bonnie Bella Jordan 12.28.16

A photo posted by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on

Earlier this month, Stevie revealed on The Breakfast Club that he’s in a new relationship with old pal Faith Evans, and when it comes to Joseline, he demanded a drug and paternity test.

Although the reality star isn’t convinced by Joseline’s drug test results, it’s good to see the former couple can put the drama aside for the baby.

Stevie J and Joseline Arriving At Mr. Chow! (PHOTOS)

8 photos Launch gallery

Stevie J and Joseline Arriving At Mr. Chow! (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Stevie J and Joseline Arriving At Mr. Chow! (PHOTOS)

Stevie J and Joseline Arriving At Mr. Chow! (PHOTOS)

Baby , bonnie bella , Faith Evans , Joseline , Stevie J

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rob Kardashian Hospitalized: Is He Too Stressed Out…
 5 hours ago
Stevie J Shares Adorable First Photo With Newborn Daughter
 5 hours ago
Two Kardashian Look-Alike Instagram Models Busted For Prostitution,…
 6 hours ago
Watch! Trey Songz Arrested After Going Berserk On…
 6 hours ago
Did Ms. Tina Knowles Throw Shade At Jennifer Hudson?
 8 hours ago
Lance Gross’ Holiday Photo Sparks A Major Colorism…
 8 hours ago
Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Actress Debbie Reynolds, Has Died
 19 hours ago
Pause, No Homo: Grown Men Don’t Have To…
 24 hours ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 day ago
Messy: Here’s Everything Tiny Harris Is Requesting In…
 1 day ago
Hot Wheels: Queen Latifah’s Super Expensive Car Got…
 1 day ago
Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of…
 1 day ago
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2012
Paul Wall and Baby Bash face Houston judge…
 1 day ago
Cam Newton Surprising A Young Fan In The…
 1 day ago
Here’s Rihanna’s Response To Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dating Drake
 1 day ago
Report: Tiny Harris Files For Divorce From T.I.
 2 days ago
photos