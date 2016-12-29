NEWS ROUNDUP: NYPD Cops To Receive Raise For Wearing Body Cams…AND MORE

NewsOne Staff

Nearly two weeks after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that all patrol officers in the District have been equipped with body cameras, cities throughout the country are taking measures to ensure that police officials in their area are using them as well. According to reports, New York City law enforcement officials are being offered pay increases for wearing body cameras. The city will reportedly give 1 percent pay increases to officers who have to wear the cameras. The Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, a union that represents NYPD officers, raised safety concerns about the body cameras but believes that the pay increase is a step in the right direction. “It would at least signal a recognition of the increasing duties and burdens that NYC police officers have been asked to assume without any additional compensation,” said Patrick J. Lynch, president of the union. Read more.

President Obama has been named the most admired man in America for the ninth consecutive year, according to a Gallup poll. The poll results show that 22 percent of survey participants named him as the man that they admired most during 2016. President Obama edged out President-elect Donald Trump who came in second place with 15 percent of votes. Other men who were included in the top five were Pope Francis, Bernie Sanders, and Rev. Billy Graham. Hillary Clinton took the top spot for the most admired woman with 12 percent of votes. She was followed by First Lady Michelle Obama who secured the second spot on the list with 8 percent of votes. The poll, which surveyed 1,028 adults, was conducted between December 7 and December 11. Read more.

A principal at a Dallas elementary school has come under fire after posting racist comments on Facebook. Lana Sprayberry, the principal at Inspired Vision Academy, went on a rant about Jacqueline Craig; an African American mother who was violently arrested in Fort Worth. “Stop trying to act innocent. If you had kept your fat mouth shut the cop would not have had a reason to cuff! I wouldn’t blame every cop to walk off their job in protest!!! Lord help us!!!” posted Sprayberry. After Craig’s lawyer Lee Merritt saw Sprayberry’s comments, he took to Facebook to post a video about the matter. “Someone’s opinion becomes dangerous when they’re responsible for the lives of our youth. It’s not just a matter of free speech. It’s a matter of corrupting and endangering our youth,” he said. Inspired Vision Academy is reportedly looking into the incident. Read more.

The transition of power between President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump will be captured in a new History Channel special. The two-hour special, titled Transition of Power: The Presidency, will give viewers a look into the transition process leading up to Trump’s inauguration. The show will feature interviews with executive-level staff members and political historians. It’s being created under Anvil 1893 Entertainment. Ruth Rivin and Eric Schotz are executive producing the project. Transition of Power: The Presidency is slated to air on the History Channel on January 8 at 9 pm ET. Read more.

SEE ALSO:

Texas Mom & Daughters Arrested After Calling Police For Help

President Obama & Donald Trump Discuss Transition Of Power At White House