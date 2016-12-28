Entertainment News
Cam Newton Surprising A Young Fan In The Hospital Is The Sweetest Thing Ever

He made the boy's dreams come true.

1 day ago

NFL star Cam Newton was all about putting a smile on one young boy’s face this Christmas.

Taylor Deckard, 10, is battling a severe heart condition, according to the Auburn Tigers Twitter account (Cam Newton’s college team). So, to add a little cheer to Taylor’s holiday, Cam showed up at the Atlanta hospital unannounced, at which point the kid lost it and jumped into his arms.

“I feel your heart, man, it’s going a thousand miles per hour!” Cam says to Taylor, who was pretty speechless when he realized it was the Carolina Panthers quarterback himself walking into his room.

NBC Sports reports:

The visit stemmed from a post Deckard’s teacher Courtney Cooper made on social media, describing his condition (advanced pulmonary hypertension) and how much he wanted to meet his favorite football player.

“Austin told me he ‘wished Cam Newton could come to his birthday party,’” Cooper wrote. “Austin may not ever make it to an Auburn football game but I know social media is a strong force that can make things happen.”

Watch the beautiful moment above.

SOURCE: NBC Sports

