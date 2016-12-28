Kim Kardashian Politicizes Fashion With Vetements Hoodie

Source: Fred Duval / Getty
Kim Kardashian West
has been on a social media hiatus ever since
the October 3rd, 2016 robbery in Paris
. The heist took away, not only her jewels, but also her desire to share her life with her 89M+ fans and followers.
Rarely, has the reality tv star turned entrepreneur mogul been photographed out, but when she is, it seems very intentional.
The first photo to appear after the robbery was
with . Kim smiled, while looking in disguise with minimal makeup, a hat, and a hoodie. Alton Sterling‘s eldest son, Cameron Sterling, at the Saint Pablo Tour and her husband, Kanye West
The latest photo is of her attending
The Nutcracker at the Redondo Beach Performing Art Center with both Kanye West and daughter North West, her sister, Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick, and a couple of friends in addition to their bodyguards.
In the photo, the star is keeping up with the athleisure trend, posing in an oversized
Vetements red hoodie that is styled almost as a “dress.” She paired the look with lace up Yeezy’s. The hoodie is from the fashion brands’ collaboration with Russian retailer . SVMoscow
The photo gives a clear shot of the hammer and sickle emblem, which is a Communist symbol from the Russian Revolution. Oh the irony, the American representation of Capitalism is wearing a $770 sweater that represents Communism.
Or should we say Kommunism?
While her husband Kanye West might be taking meetings with President-Elect Trump, it seems as if Kim Kardashian is using her influence and fashion to make political statements.
Beauties, what do you think? Is Kim Kardashian making politics out of fashion or did she have no idea what she was wearing? Take our poll.
