Kim Kardashian Politicizes Fashion With Vetements Hoodie

has been on a social media hiatus ever since the October 3rd, 2016 robbery in Paris . The heist took away, not only her jewels, but also her desire to share her life with her 89M+ fans and followers.

Rarely, has the reality tv star turned entrepreneur mogul been photographed out, but when she is, it seems very intentional.

The first photo to appear after the robbery was with Alton Sterling‘s eldest son, Cameron Sterling, at the Saint Pablo Tour and her husband, Kanye West. Kim smiled, while looking in disguise with minimal makeup, a hat, and a hoodie.

The latest photo is of her attending The Nutcracker at the Redondo Beach Performing Art Center with both Kanye West and daughter North West, her sister, Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick, and a couple of friends in addition to their bodyguards.

Fly Spotted: #KanyeWest x #KimKardashian x #NorthWest at the #Christmas Classic show '#TheNutcracker' at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center ❤️#WeLike A photo posted by Stuff Fly People Like (@thesfpl) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:57am PST

In the photo, the star is keeping up with the athleisure trend, posing in an oversized Vetements red hoodie that is styled almost as a “dress.” She paired the look with lace up Yeezy’s. The hoodie is from the fashion brands’ collaboration with Russian retailer SVMoscow.

The photo gives a clear shot of the hammer and sickle emblem, which is a Communist symbol from the Russian Revolution. Oh the irony, the American representation of Capitalism is wearing a $770 sweater that represents Communism.

Or should we say Kommunism?

While her husband Kanye West might be taking meetings with President-Elect Trump, it seems as if Kim Kardashian is using her influence and fashion to make political statements.

Beauties, what do you think? Is Kim Kardashian making politics out of fashion or did she have no idea what she was wearing? Take our poll.

