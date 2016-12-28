Entertainment News
Paul Wall and Baby Bash face Houston judge on drug charges

1 day ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
220 reads
Paul Wall and Baby Bash appeared in a Houston courtroom Tuesday on drug charges. They along with eight other people were arrested last week during a raid according to Houston police, both charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.

According to court docs, they had THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and were arrested during a “gathering of the cannabis community,” an event that was discovered by police because of an Instagram account called “Secret Smoke Society” which advertised the time and  location of the event, the prosecutor said.

The judge said they’re behavior is a case of “engaging in organized, criminal activity,” and ordered random drug testing. If convicted, prosecutors said, those arrested, including Paul Wall and Baby bash could face up to life in prison.

Story developing….

