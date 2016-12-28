Nonprofit Director Loses Job After ‘Ape In Heels’ Comment About Michelle Obama

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Nonprofit Director Loses Job After ‘Ape In Heels’ Comment About Michelle Obama

The termination coincides with a state agency taking control and vowing to keep a closer watch over Clay County Development Corp.

14 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment

The West Virginia nonprofit director who referred to Michelle Obama as an “ape in heels” in a November Facebook message has lost her job after a weeks-long suspension and announced Dec. 23 return to the position, reports The Washington Post.

Officials’ termination of Pamela Ramsey Taylor, who led the Clay County Development Corp., coincided with a state agency decision to take control of the nonprofit, which provides services to the elderly and low-income residents, writes the news outlet:

The [state agency] move was prompted by Taylor’s November Facebook post, in which she celebrated incoming first lady Melania Trump, while calling Obama an “ape in heels.” Robert Roswall, commissioner for the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services, told The Washington Post that the controversy exposed loopholes in how the nonprofit was being run.

The Clay County Development Corp., for instance, is required by contract with the state to have open meetings, to respond to public records requests and to have nondiscrimination policies. The fact that those rules weren’t being followed became apparent after the public outrage over Taylor’s comments.“We started getting lots of reports about different things that we were checking,” Roswall said. “There was little things popping up all over.”

State officials said they had two options: They could either withdraw government funding or take over the agency. Roswall said they chose the latter. According to a statement released Tuesday by Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s office, the Appalachian Area Agency on Aging will manage and oversee the Clay County Development Corp. on a daily basis for six months. 

The state requested specific assurances about Clay County Development Corp. officials following anti-discrimination policies, reports The Huffington Post.

SOURCE: The Washington PostThe Huffington Post

SEE ALSO: 

Non-Profit Director Who Called Michelle Obama An ‘Ape In Heels’ Reinstated After Suspension

West Virginia Racists Under Fire For Social Media Post Calling Michelle Obama ‘Ape In Heels’

All The Times First Lady Michelle Obama Slayed Magazine Cover Spreads

8 photos Launch gallery

All The Times First Lady Michelle Obama Slayed Magazine Cover Spreads

Continue reading All The Times First Lady Michelle Obama Slayed Magazine Cover Spreads

All The Times First Lady Michelle Obama Slayed Magazine Cover Spreads

Michelle Obama is a first lady, and a cover girl favorite.

michelle obama , Pamela Ramsey , racism , West Virginia

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Tiny Harris Files For Divorce From T.I.
 13 hours ago
5 New Year’s Resolutions To Help Maximize Your 2017
 17 hours ago
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Photo Is…
 17 hours ago
The One To Beat? Usher Will Appear On…
 18 hours ago
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Claps Back At Haters After…
 18 hours ago
Marsha Ambrosius & Dez Billups Celebrate Their First…
 23 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: The Creep Squad Is In Serious…
 1 day ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
R. Kelly Performs “Step In The Name Of…
 2 days ago
Video: T.I. – Switchin Lanes ft. Big K.R.I.T.,…
 4 days ago
Paul Wall Arrested While Hosting Toy Drive In Houston
 4 days ago
Chill: Jennifer Lopez’s Rep Explains Why She’s Been…
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: KeKe Palmer Reveals Her Next Big Move…
 4 days ago
Nostalgia Navidad! The 8 Best Holiday Episodes From…
 6 days ago
Grace & Trai Byers Battle Gregg and Nene…
 6 days ago
Stix Drops Two New Music Videos As He…
 6 days ago
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New…
 6 days ago
photos