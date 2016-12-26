Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter D’Essence Switches Up Her Look At America’s Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rickey Smiley’s  daughter D’Essence went to America’s Best to have a fun switching up her look! She tried on a bunch of fabulous eye colors from her father’s new line of glasses and contacts. While she were trying stuff on, she even imparted some knowledge about the latest lingo to the sales representative helping them. Check out this exclusive video to for more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

