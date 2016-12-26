Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Deltas Wrap Christmas Presents For The Rickey Smiley Foundation! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
24 reads
Leave a comment


The sisters of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority dedicated some of their time this holiday season to helping the Rickey Smiley Foundation put some smiles on some faces. They talk about upholding the spirit of giving without expecting anything in return wrapping toys for the less fortunate in the community.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check on the exclusive video for more of their heartwarming message on “Rickey Smiley For Real” from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: The Rickey Smiley Foundation Surprises A JSU Student With Everything She Needs! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Foundation Recipient Says Powerful Words About Gratitude [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gives His Daughter Dating Advice [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

3 photos Launch gallery

Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Continue reading The Deltas Wrap Christmas Presents For The Rickey Smiley Foundation! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

In honor of <strong>Delta Sigma Theta’</strong>s  Founder’s Day we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.



 

Delta , Delta Sigma Theta , rickey smiley , Rickey Smiley Foundation , Sorority , video

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Tiny Harris Files For Divorce From T.I.
 13 hours ago
5 New Year’s Resolutions To Help Maximize Your 2017
 17 hours ago
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Photo Is…
 17 hours ago
The One To Beat? Usher Will Appear On…
 18 hours ago
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Claps Back At Haters After…
 18 hours ago
Marsha Ambrosius & Dez Billups Celebrate Their First…
 23 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: The Creep Squad Is In Serious…
 1 day ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
R. Kelly Performs “Step In The Name Of…
 2 days ago
Video: T.I. – Switchin Lanes ft. Big K.R.I.T.,…
 4 days ago
Paul Wall Arrested While Hosting Toy Drive In Houston
 4 days ago
Chill: Jennifer Lopez’s Rep Explains Why She’s Been…
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: KeKe Palmer Reveals Her Next Big Move…
 4 days ago
Nostalgia Navidad! The 8 Best Holiday Episodes From…
 6 days ago
Grace & Trai Byers Battle Gregg and Nene…
 6 days ago
Stix Drops Two New Music Videos As He…
 6 days ago
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New…
 6 days ago
photos