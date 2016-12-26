The Deltas Wrap Christmas Presents For The Rickey Smiley Foundation! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The sisters of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority dedicated some of their time this holiday season to helping the Rickey Smiley Foundation put some smiles on some faces. They talk about upholding the spirit of giving without expecting anything in return wrapping toys for the less fortunate in the community.

Check on the exclusive video for more of their heartwarming message on “Rickey Smiley For Real” from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

