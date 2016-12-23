Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Dr. Collier’s Explains How To Get Rid Of Bloating [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Dr. Collier was hanging out in-studio with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! He gave a lot of great advice to people dealing with constant bloating, and how to pinpoint some of the different causes of it.

Plus, he gives advice on using natural medicine to combat hypo-thyroidism, and why it’s a good idea to take Omega 3 Fish Oil, and why you shouldn’t take too much of it. Check out this exclusive video to for all of those answers in this clip from the show!

Get more health and wellness tips here, and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

The First Lady Promotes Physical Fitness

The First Lady Promotes Physical Fitness

The First Lady Promotes Physical Fitness


