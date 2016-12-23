Dr. Collier’s Explains How To Get Rid Of Bloating [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Collier was hanging out in-studio with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! He gave a lot of great advice to people dealing with constant bloating, and how to pinpoint some of the different causes of it.

Plus, he gives advice on using natural medicine to combat hypo-thyroidism, and why it’s a good idea to take Omega 3 Fish Oil, and why you shouldn’t take too much of it. Check out this exclusive video to for all of those answers in this clip from the show!

