Here’s What Happened When Ivanka Trump Was Harassed On A Jet Blue Flight Today

Ivanka Trump ‘s holidays are not starting off as expected.

The daughter to the future President of the United States was spotted on a commercial Jet Blue flight, in the middle row of coach at that, when another passenger began “verbally berating her,” according to TMZ.

“Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK Thursday morning with her family when a passenger started screaming, ‘Your father is ruining the country.’ The guy went on, ‘Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.’ The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade,” the site reports.

Ivanka tried to ignore the man, but it turns out the airline had no tolerance for the “unruly passenger,” who was escorted off the flight. It should be noted she was not alone, and was attending to her kids.

Jet Blue has since released this statement: “The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

SOURCE: TMZ