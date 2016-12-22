Mississippi Parishioner Arrested In Black Church Burning

Photo by

Mississippi Parishioner Arrested In Black Church Burning

Andrew McClinton was charged with one count of first-degree arson of a place of worship.

Authorities in Mississippi arrested a churchgoer Wednesday in connection with the burning of a African-American church, where he is a member, that was spray-painted with “Vote Trump” in November, reported CBS News.

Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, faces one count of first-degree arson of a church, said Warren Strain, a spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, writes the news outlet:

McClinton was arrested in Greenville, where Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church was burned and vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election. It was not immediately clear whether McClinton is represented by an attorney. 

An investigation continues, but a state official said authorities don’t believe politics was the reason for the fire.

“We do not believe it was politically motivated. There may have been some efforts to make it appear politically motivated,” Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, who is also the state fire marshal, told The Associated Press.

McClinton will make an initial court appearance Thursday in Greenville, Mississippi, reports ABC News.

SOURCE: CBS NewsABC News

