Listen: Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) & Ferrari Sheppard – ‘December 99th’

After some delay, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) and Chicago-based artist Ferrari Sheppard have released their debut LP.

After some delay, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) and Chicago-based artist Ferrari Sheppard — aka Dec 99th — have released their debut LP, December 99th. The duo released a handful of singles over the course of 2016. Today you can finally stream their entire project via TIDAL. Non-subscribers can listen to “Blade in the Pocket.”

The album is produced by Sheppard and features “Seaside Panic Room,” “Local Time,” and “N.A.W.” — all released earlier this year. Bey also announced that he would be retiring from music earlier this year, though there was some speculation as to whether or not he’d follow through.

On Thursday, December 22, TIDAL will exclusively livestream one of his final sold out performances. The show takes place at 8 p.m ET at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater and will feature special guests.

Revisit “Local Time” below, then head over to TIDAL to hear the full project.

