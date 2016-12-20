New Orleans Announces $13.3 Million Settlement In Katrina-Era Police Brutality Cases

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

New Orleans Announces $13.3 Million Settlement In Katrina-Era Police Brutality Cases

The mother of one victim referred to the acts of violence and legal battle as an “awful, long and rough road."

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

The city of New Orleans announced a $13.3 million settlement Monday for several police brutality cases from the weeks before and after Hurricane Katrina, reports the New York Times.

For one mother, the settlements ended what was an “‘awful, long and rough road’ beginning with acts of grim and pointless violence and continuing through an 11-year legal journey.”

The trio of cases included some of the most violent and talked-about examples of police violence in recent years before Ferguson and the rise of Black Lives Matter. New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu addressed those difficult days at the news conference announcing the settlements to a crowd composed of victims’ families, the report says:

“There were angels among us that we never knew,” the mayor [Landrieu] said of those days in 2005, when the city was flooded and nearly anarchic. “But evidently, there were demons as well.”

He offered an apology on behalf of the city and spoke of the strides the New Orleans Police Department had made under extensive federal oversight, in what he called “the most comprehensive consent decree in the history of the United States.” He also said that the 17 plaintiffs had offered forgiveness in return.

Some at the news conference confirmed this forgiveness.

The cases prompted federal scrutiny, and the U.S. Department of Justice conducted an investigation of New Orleans police that called for a court-enforced reform plan.

Victims’ families and city officials attended a private prayer service before the news conference, reported NBC News.

SOURCE: New York Times, NBC News

SEE ALSO: 

Five Ex-New Orleans Cops Sentenced In Hurricane Katrina Shootings

Beyonce Highlights Police Brutality, Hurricane Katrina Aftermath In New “Formation” Video

10 Years Later: Remembering Hurricane Katrina

22 photos Launch gallery

10 Years Later: Remembering Hurricane Katrina

Continue reading 10 Years Later: Remembering Hurricane Katrina

10 Years Later: Remembering Hurricane Katrina

blacks and police brutality , Hurricane Katrina , new orleans , New Orleans and Hurricane Katrina

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New…
 3 hours ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Chance the Rapper & Jeremih Gift Us a…
 3 hours ago
Stevie J Opens Up About Blowing Money, House…
 2 days ago
OMG: Are Drake & Jennifer Lopez An Item?
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna Accused Of Beating Rob Kardashian Before…
 2 days ago
Young Thug’s Fiancée Jerrika Karlae Goes Off On…
 2 days ago
Are The Kardashian Sisters Finally Fed Up With…
 2 days ago
Sony Looking To Reboot ‘The Jeffersons’ & ‘Good Times’
 2 days ago
Oh Lord: Azealia Banks Goes In On Nicki Minaj
 2 days ago
Why 2016 Was The Worst Year For The Kardashians
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Angry Bird Beef Results In Bread…
 3 days ago
Unreleased #TBT Video of 10 Year Old Beyonce…
 3 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi And Phaedra Are So Over
 4 days ago
Footage of CeeLo Green’s Cell Phone Exploding In…
 4 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Shuts Down Brooklyn With Dynamic Surprise…
 5 days ago
Christmas Lights
Happy Holidays! Here Are Some Of Jazze’s Favorite…
 5 days ago
photos