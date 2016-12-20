Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

OMG: Are Drake & Jennifer Lopez An Item?

The pair has gotten super close this year.

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment

2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty


Things have been heating up between Drake and Jennifer Lopez over the last few months.

On Monday night, the rapper rented out Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood just for he and J.Lo to spend some quality time together. According to TMZ, 20 others joined the party as the hot spot shut down to the public.

Drake has been spotted at two of Jenny’s Las Vegas residency shows recently and the pair even snapped pics together for the ‘Gram.

😍 <——– Lotta those

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

A source close to the duo revealed the relationship is not yet solidified, but it’s pretty clearly going in that direction. Drizzy has never been shy about his love for older women, and J.Lo, 47, surely has kept company with a younger boyfriend or two – namely her 29-year-old dancer, Casper Smart. 

Are you feeling this rumored couple? Check out video above of the two speeding off after their night out.

SOURCE: TMZ

Every Time Jennifer Lopez Won The Red Carpet

22 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Jennifer Lopez Won The Red Carpet

Continue reading Every Time Jennifer Lopez Won The Red Carpet

Every Time Jennifer Lopez Won The Red Carpet

Couple , dating , Drake , J.LO , Jennifer Lopez

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New…
 3 hours ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Chance the Rapper & Jeremih Gift Us a…
 3 hours ago
Stevie J Opens Up About Blowing Money, House…
 2 days ago
OMG: Are Drake & Jennifer Lopez An Item?
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna Accused Of Beating Rob Kardashian Before…
 2 days ago
Young Thug’s Fiancée Jerrika Karlae Goes Off On…
 2 days ago
Are The Kardashian Sisters Finally Fed Up With…
 2 days ago
Sony Looking To Reboot ‘The Jeffersons’ & ‘Good Times’
 2 days ago
Oh Lord: Azealia Banks Goes In On Nicki Minaj
 2 days ago
Why 2016 Was The Worst Year For The Kardashians
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Angry Bird Beef Results In Bread…
 3 days ago
Unreleased #TBT Video of 10 Year Old Beyonce…
 3 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi And Phaedra Are So Over
 4 days ago
Footage of CeeLo Green’s Cell Phone Exploding In…
 4 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Shuts Down Brooklyn With Dynamic Surprise…
 5 days ago
Christmas Lights
Happy Holidays! Here Are Some Of Jazze’s Favorite…
 5 days ago
photos