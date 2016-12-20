OMG: Are Drake & Jennifer Lopez An Item?

Things have been heating up between Drake and Jennifer Lopez over the last few months.

On Monday night, the rapper rented out Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood just for he and J.Lo to spend some quality time together. According to TMZ, 20 others joined the party as the hot spot shut down to the public.

Drake has been spotted at two of Jenny’s Las Vegas residency shows recently and the pair even snapped pics together for the ‘Gram.

😍 <——– Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST

A source close to the duo revealed the relationship is not yet solidified, but it’s pretty clearly going in that direction. Drizzy has never been shy about his love for older women, and J.Lo, 47, surely has kept company with a younger boyfriend or two – namely her 29-year-old dancer, Casper Smart.

Are you feeling this rumored couple? Check out video above of the two speeding off after their night out.

SOURCE: TMZ