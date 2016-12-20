News & Gossip
Good Genetics?! Erykah Badu’s Daughter Covers Rihanna’s ‘Stay’

2 days ago

Mel The Mack
2013 BET Experience - Centric Soul Stage: Erykah Badu

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Just case you are not up on instagram and for some odd reason not following Erykah Badu? Then you missed probably one of her best posts of the year, showcasing the singing talent of her 12 year old daughter Puma. Will young Puma follow in the footsteps of her Mom and hip hop legend D.O.C and create timeless music of her own. Only time will tell. You can view the clip for yourself at the link below:

http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/7625636/erykah-badu-daughter-puma-rihanna-stay-cover

