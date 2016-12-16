Watch: Jay Z Releases First Trailer For His Kalief Browder Docuseries

'Time: The Kalief Browder Story' premieres in March.

Entertainment News
| 12.15.16
Jay Z surfaced on social media for a brief moment on Thursday to share the first trailer for his docuseries on Kalief Browder, titled TIME: Time: The Kalief Browder Story.

The six-part series will premiere March 1 on Spike TV, preceded by a sneak peek at the first two episodes at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The festival premiere is scheduled to include an extended Q&A, but no details have been announced as to the event. Sadly, both Kalief and his mother Venida Browder died in the past 18 months, presumably leaving only executive producer Jay and director Jenner Furst to speak for the film.

See the powerful trailer for yourself, below:

TIME is the first of multiple projects the Roc Nation boss will executive produce as part of a deal with The Weinstein Company. Clearly, Jay is using this platform to address issues of social justice. We look forward to the premiere on Spike TV, and also to see what else Mr. Carter has up his sleeve.
Watch: Jay Z Releases First Trailer For His Kalief Browder Docuseries was originally published on globalgrind.com

jay-z , Kalief Browder

