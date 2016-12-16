Watch: Jay Z Releases First Trailer For His Kalief Browder Docuseries

Jay Z surfaced on social media for a brief moment on Thursday to share the first trailer for his docuseries on Kalief Browder, titled TIME: Time: The Kalief Browder Story.

The six-part series will premiere March 1 on Spike TV, preceded by a sneak peek at the first two episodes at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The festival premiere is scheduled to include an extended Q&A, but no details have been announced as to the event. Sadly, both Kalief and his mother Venida Browder died in the past 18 months, presumably leaving only executive producer Jay and director Jenner Furst to speak for the film.

See the powerful trailer for yourself, below: