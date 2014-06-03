CLOSE
Tech News
HomeTech News

Apple iOS 8: 20 Of The Best New Features To Look Forward To This Fall (DETAILS)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Apple - iOS 8

This week, Apple announced iOS 8, its latest operating system for the iPhone and iPad, during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco. The new software is a follow-up to last year’s iOS 7 and will bring about major changes to the way you use your iPhone. Before it rolls out this fall, here are a few features we can’t wait to use.

notificationsDesign

-Reply to text messages and emails directly from the notification center, without leaving the screen you’re on.

-Double-click the home button to see not only recently-opened apps, but also people you recently contacted in a separate menu.

-Swipe right to mark an email as unread, or left to delete, flag, or move it to a folder.

Screen Shot 2014-06-03 at 10.07.01 AM

Photos & Camera

-The Photo app will have more editing features so you can adjust things like contrast, brightness, shadows and exposure, in addition to more built-in filters and others from third-party apps.

-Create time-lapse videos with a new recording mode.

-iCloud Photo Library will save and sync your original high-resolution photos and videos to help save you space on your device (and give you more room for all of your selfies).

Screen Shot 2014-06-03 at 10.09.16 AM

Messaging

-Record and send sound and video clips quickly, Snapchat-style.

-You can add or remove people from group message threads and mute notifications for them, as well. Or, just leave the conversation yourself altogether.

-Share your location with friends so they never have to ask, “Where are you?”

Screen Shot 2014-06-03 at 10.16.48 AM

Keyboard

-QuickType predicts your next word based on the way you text.

-It will also adjust its suggestions based on who you’re talking to–like your friends or your boss–so you can never blame autocorrect again.

Screen Shot 2014-06-03 at 10.22.26 AM

Family Sharing

-Share iTunes, iBooks and App Store purchases with up to six people in your family.

-Users can also share and contribute to family photo albums and calendars.

-Use Find My iPhone to track not just your lost devices, but your loved ones’ as well.

Screen Shot 2014-06-03 at 10.23.43 AM

Health App

-Access all of your health and fitness data in one place for an overview of your current health.

-If you have any life-threatening illnesses or allergies, create an emergency card accessible from the lock screen.

Screen Shot 2014-06-03 at 10.38.16 AM

Handsoff

-Handsoff will let you “pick up where you left off” and allow you to seamlessly switch from your iPhone to your iMac or iPad to start and complete projects.

-Compose emails or messages on one device and finish it on another with Continuity.

-Answer phone calls on your iMac or iPad if they’re using the same Wi-Fi network as your iPhone.

-Turn your iPhone into a personal hotspot for your computer.

PHOTO CREDIT: Apple

Apple iOS 8: 20 Of The Best New Features To Look Forward To This Fall (DETAILS) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Apple , ios 8 , iPad , iphones

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mike WiLL Made-It
Mike WiLL Continues to “Kill ‘Em With Success”…
 22 hours ago
02.12.19
Jessica Rothe Wants To Live In The Da…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
21 Savage Released On Bond Pending ICE Deportation…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
Glacial Guwop: 10 Times Gucci Mane’s Dancing Diamonds…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Found Guilty…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
Lion King Actress Syndee Winter Says Nala Been…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Cyn Santana Ruins Juju’s Girls Trip…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Cardi B Deactivates Her Instagram After Grammy Win…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio
J. Cole Talks Grammys, Winners and What the…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
Dame Dash Apologizes To Jay-Z: “I Wasn’t Myself…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
Rappers Who Won Their First Grammys In 2019
 2 days ago
02.11.19
Cardi B Makes History With Her Best Rap…
 3 days ago
02.10.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Makes A Surprising Gesture Toward…
 3 days ago
02.10.19
2019 Grammy Awards Winners List
 3 days ago
02.10.19
Travis Scott Performs “Stop Trying To Be God”…
 3 days ago
02.10.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close