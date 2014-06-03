Apple iOS 8: 20 Of The Best New Features To Look Forward To This Fall (DETAILS)

This week, Apple announced iOS 8, its latest operating system for the iPhone and iPad, during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco. The new software is a follow-up to last year’s iOS 7 and will bring about major changes to the way you use your iPhone. Before it rolls out this fall, here are a few features we can’t wait to use.

Design

-Reply to text messages and emails directly from the notification center, without leaving the screen you’re on.

-Double-click the home button to see not only recently-opened apps, but also people you recently contacted in a separate menu.

-Swipe right to mark an email as unread, or left to delete, flag, or move it to a folder.

Photos & Camera

-The Photo app will have more editing features so you can adjust things like contrast, brightness, shadows and exposure, in addition to more built-in filters and others from third-party apps.

-Create time-lapse videos with a new recording mode.

-iCloud Photo Library will save and sync your original high-resolution photos and videos to help save you space on your device (and give you more room for all of your selfies).

Messaging

-Record and send sound and video clips quickly, Snapchat-style.

-You can add or remove people from group message threads and mute notifications for them, as well. Or, just leave the conversation yourself altogether.

-Share your location with friends so they never have to ask, “Where are you?”

Keyboard

-QuickType predicts your next word based on the way you text.

-It will also adjust its suggestions based on who you’re talking to–like your friends or your boss–so you can never blame autocorrect again.

Family Sharing

-Share iTunes, iBooks and App Store purchases with up to six people in your family.

-Users can also share and contribute to family photo albums and calendars.

-Use Find My iPhone to track not just your lost devices, but your loved ones’ as well.

Health App

-Access all of your health and fitness data in one place for an overview of your current health.

-If you have any life-threatening illnesses or allergies, create an emergency card accessible from the lock screen.

Handsoff

-Handsoff will let you “pick up where you left off” and allow you to seamlessly switch from your iPhone to your iMac or iPad to start and complete projects.

-Compose emails or messages on one device and finish it on another with Continuity.

-Answer phone calls on your iMac or iPad if they’re using the same Wi-Fi network as your iPhone.

-Turn your iPhone into a personal hotspot for your computer.

PHOTO CREDIT: Apple

Apple iOS 8: 20 Of The Best New Features To Look Forward To This Fall (DETAILS) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: