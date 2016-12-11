Why Ben Carson’s Position In The Cabinet Is Crazy [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 12.11.16
Just about every day, the news announces another one of Donald Trump‘s picks for president. They are generally disturbing, but Jeff Johnson especially has an issue with Ben Carson‘s cabinet position, which he is just simply beyond unqualified for, moreso for his life experiences than professional ones.

Click on the audio player to hear Jeff Johnson explain more in this edition of ‘3 Things You Should Know’ on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

