Just about every day, the news announces another one of Donald Trump‘s picks for president. They are generally disturbing, but Jeff Johnson especially has an issue with Ben Carson‘s cabinet position, which he is just simply beyond unqualified for, moreso for his life experiences than professional ones.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear Jeff Johnson explain more in this edition of ‘3 Things You Should Know’ on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: How Will You Build Your Department Of Defense In Donald Trump’s Administration? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Reacts To The Election Of Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Cracks Himself Up Talking About Ben Carson [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

From the Projects to a Penthouse 18 photos Launch gallery From the Projects to a Penthouse 1. Master P 1 of 18 2. Metta World Peace 2 of 18 3. Biz Markie 3 of 18 4. Whoopi Goldberg 4 of 18 5. Mos Def 5 of 18 6. Lil Kim 6 of 18 7. Oprah Winfrey 7 of 18 8. Tyler Perry 8 of 18 9. Nas 9 of 18 10. Jay-Z 10 of 18 11. P Diddy 11 of 18 12. Bill Cosby 12 of 18 13. Mr. T 13 of 18 14. Chris Rock 14 of 18 15. Paul McCartney 15 of 18 16. Wesley Snipes 16 of 18 17. Kareem Abdul Jabbar 17 of 18 18. Marc Anthony 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading From the Projects to a Penthouse From the Projects to a Penthouse

Why Ben Carson’s Position In The Cabinet Is Crazy [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com