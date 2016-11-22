Sanaa Lathan & V. Bozeman Team Up With Lincoln To Bring Drivers To The Height Of Luxury

I flew out to Los Angeles, California to host the Luxury Is… Experience Red Carpet for the Lincoln Motor Company, where I caught up with Sanaa Lathan and my girl V. Bozeman.

The event was full of guests dancing, drinking, hand-rolling cigars and indulging in ice cream – the height of luxury. But that’s the Lincoln way; they do everything big.

Just like their app of the same name, Lincoln provides your own personal concierge that will help you find reserved parking and operate your vehicle remotely. Guests at the event had the chance to play around with the app, which also boasts a whole bunch of cool features like complimentary pickup and delivery service available for all 2017 Lincoln models, including the all-new Lincoln Continental.

I was able to drive the brand new 2017 Lincoln Continental out in L.A. and I must say, it’s a car that embodies a timeless definition of beauty. It balances strength and elegance, power and control. It reminded me of how cool my granddaddy was, but has a whole bunch of new features perfect for a modern man like myself.

However, the coolest part of the event was getting to kick it Sanaa Lathan, who perfected ‘The Art Of Arrival.’ Mainly because she arrived in a brand new Continental right on the red carpet. There’s something about being the first person Sanaa talks to after stepping out of a car like that that just makes you feel like the man.

Check out the new Lincoln Continental or any of the cars Lincoln has to offer; you won’t be disappointed.

