CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

The Weeknd Drops Off “Party Monster” & “I Feel It Coming,” Unveils ‘Starboy’ Tracklist

Stream the two new singles below.

1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience - Day 1

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

As November 25 quickly approaches, Abel Tesfaye — aka The Weeknd — continues to poise himself for the release of his forthcoming album, Starboy.

Tesfaye dropped off the album’s tracklist and two new singles yesterday.

On “Party Monster,” The Weeknd taps previous collaborator Lana Del Rey (additional vocals around the 3:15 mark) for another quintessential ode to party life and exotic women. Doc McKinney and Ben Billions provide peak under-the-influence vibes, while Lana’s hypnotic vocals aptly add to the haze.

 

“I Feel It Coming” finds Tesfaye teaming up with Daft Punk yet again, this time for a mellow groove on which the Toronto crooner sings about being just what the woman of his desire needs.

Listen to snippets of the singles below, then head over to Spotify for the full tracks.

Starboy is available for pre-order now.

Starboy:

1. “Starboy” feat. Daft Punk

2. “Party Monster”

3. “False Alarm”

4. “Reminder”

5. “Rockin’”

6. “Secrets”

7. “True Colors”

8. “Smartgirl Interlude” feat. Lana Del Rey

9. “Sidewalks” feat. Kendrick Lamar

10. “Six Feet Under”

11. “Love to Lay”

12. “A Lonely Night”

13. “Attention”

14. “Ordinary Life”

15. “Nothing Without You”

16. “All I Know” feat. Future

17. “Die for You”

18. “I Feel It Coming” feat. Daft Punk

SOURCE: Rap Radar, Rap-Up

The Weeknd Drops Off “Party Monster” & “I Feel It Coming,” Unveils ‘Starboy’ Tracklist was originally published on theurbandaily.com

daft punk , Future , Kendrick Lamar , LANA DEL REY , starboy , the weeknd

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 4 hours ago
07.23.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 5 hours ago
07.23.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 7 hours ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 7 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 15 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Swae Lee’s Boo Tried To Come For Ming…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close