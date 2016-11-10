Watch: This Clip From ‘Bad Santa 2’ Proves The Sequel Is Just As Depraved As The Original

Check out the clip from Bad Santa 2, in theaters on November 23rd.

| 11.10.16
Actors Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox are back as Willie and Marcus in Bad Santa 2. Once again, the duo is running off booze, greed, and hatred as they try to knock off a charity in Chicago.

We got our hands on this exclusive clip from the movie before it hits theaters on Thanksgiving. In this scene, little Thurman Merman (Brett Kelly) is huge now, but hasn’t matured much mentally. He says some things about turkey bacon that will leave you thinking twice about breakfast.

