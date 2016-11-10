Joe & Guy Torry On What They Argue About The Most [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Brothers, actors and comedians Joe and Guy Torry took some time to talk with the morning show crew about their episode of Unsung: Hollywood, which airs on TVOne tonight at 8pm EST. They talked about their careers and the films they have worked on, and revealed how they were feeling after the election results came in last night.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, they discuss what they fight over most, especially as a pair of brothers struggling alongside each other to make it in the entertainment industry. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Guy Torry Stays Positive Despite Suffering A Huge Loss [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Comedian Joe Torry had Fight with his Child [AUDIO]

RELATED: Kevin Hart & Gary With Da Tea Argue About His Fashion Sense [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Biopic Brothers and Sisters 34 photos Launch gallery Biopic Brothers and Sisters 1. Usher 1 of 34 2. Alexandra Shipp 2 of 34 3. Mo'Nique 3 of 34 4. Toni Braxton 4 of 34 5. Idris Elba 5 of 34 6. Jennifer Hudson 6 of 34 7. Will Smith 7 of 34 8. Beyonce 8 of 34 9. Andre 3000 9 of 34 10. Zoe Saldana 10 of 34 11. Angela Bassett 11 of 34 12. Chadwick Boseman 12 of 34 13. Charlayne Woodard 13 of 34 14. Cuba Gooding Jr. 14 of 34 15. Chiwetel Ejiofor 15 of 34 16. Denzel Washington 16 of 34 17. Derek Luke 17 of 34 18. Dorian Harewood 18 of 34 19. Forest Whitaker 19 of 34 20. Imani Hakim 20 of 34 21. Halle Berry 21 of 34 22. Jamal Woolard 22 of 34 23. Jamie Foxx 23 of 34 24. Jeffrey Wright 24 of 34 25. Laurence Fishburne 25 of 34 26. Lynn Whitfield 26 of 34 27. Mary J. Blige 27 of 34 28. Michael B. Jordan 28 of 34 29. Quinton Aaron 29 of 34 30. Samuel L. Jackson 30 of 34 31. Shirley Jo Finney 31 of 34 32. Sydney Mikayla 32 of 34 33. Terrence Howard 33 of 34 34. Diana Ross 34 of 34 Skip ad Continue reading Biopic Brothers and Sisters Biopic Brothers and Sisters A tribute to all the actors and actresses who have brought legends back to life through films.

Joe & Guy Torry On What They Argue About The Most [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com