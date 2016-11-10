Brothers, actors and comedians Joe and Guy Torry took some time to talk with the morning show crew about their episode of Unsung: Hollywood, which airs on TVOne tonight at 8pm EST. They talked about their careers and the films they have worked on, and revealed how they were feeling after the election results came in last night.
Plus, they discuss what they fight over most, especially as a pair of brothers struggling alongside each other to make it in the entertainment industry. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Biopic Brothers and Sisters
Joe & Guy Torry On What They Argue About The Most [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com