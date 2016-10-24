CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Janelle Monae & Naomie Harris Reveal The Craziest Things They’ve Done To Prepare For Roles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Janelle Monae and Naomie Harris came through to the studio to talk about their roles in the new critically acclaimed film, “Moonlight,” which is in theaters nationwide November 4th. Naomie recalls going undercover in real life as research for a film she did called “Miami Vice.” Janelle talks about the preparation she had to do with her math skills for another upcoming movie, “Hidden Figures,” which she stars in alongside Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, Naomie reveals the status of the next James Bond movie with Daniel Craig. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this interview from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Hear more cool conversations on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

RELATED: Janelle Monae Explains Why She Had To Read A Fan For Filth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Janelle Monae & Naomie Harris Discuss Addiction’s Effect On Kids & Families [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jidenna Reveals How Studio Sessions Get Crazy With Janelle Monae [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Celebrities Attend Wimbledon

Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9: Janelle Monae Performs At The White House; Beyoncé Watches Serena Williams Win & More!

19 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9: Janelle Monae Performs At The White House; Beyoncé Watches Serena Williams Win & More!

Continue reading Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9: Janelle Monae Performs At The White House; Beyoncé Watches Serena Williams Win & More!

Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/2-7/9: Janelle Monae Performs At The White House; Beyoncé Watches Serena Williams Win & More!

Check out what some of your faves were up to this week.

Janelle Monae & Naomie Harris Reveal The Craziest Things They’ve Done To Prepare For Roles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

hidden figures , james bond , janelle monae , MOONLIGHT , Naomie Harris , Octavia Spencer , Taraji P Henson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
She’s Back! ‘Claws’ Cutie Karrueche Confirms Her Return…
 2 days ago
03.23.19
This Website Will Pay You $1,000 To Binge…
 2 days ago
03.23.19
Drumma Boy: “R Kelly Jacked My Track And…
 2 days ago
03.23.19
Landing ‘Game Of Thrones’ & Flirting With Death:…
 3 days ago
03.22.19
More To The Story: Pastor John Gray’s Alleged…
 3 days ago
03.21.19
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Is Going Back To Reality…
 3 days ago
03.21.19
Duane Martin  Says Tisha Campbell Is Lying About…
 3 days ago
03.22.19
The Cast Of ‘In Living Color’ To Reunite…
 3 days ago
03.22.19
Blueface Talks Viral Fame, Wanting To Box People,…
 3 days ago
03.21.19
Report: Cliff Dixon, Former Basketball Star Killed Outside…
 3 days ago
03.21.19
Did You Know Megan Thee Stallion Has A…
 3 days ago
03.21.19
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Putting Their…
 3 days ago
03.21.19
Blissful Black Queen: All The Reasons We’ll Never…
 3 days ago
03.21.19
The Trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Dropped,…
 4 days ago
03.21.19
Meet Michael Love: The Detroit Teen Accepted To…
 4 days ago
03.20.19
Cardi B To Star In A Stripper Revenge…
 5 days ago
03.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close