Bye, Delta: Twitter Responds To Racist Flight Attendant With #WhatADoctorLooksLike

Watch and learn.

Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2016

 

Delta Airlines has come under fire in recent days after news broke that a Delta flight attendant questioned whether or not a Black woman, Dr. Tamika Cross, was actually a doctor when Cross jumped up to help a man in distress.

Cross took to Facebook to tell her story and air her grievances.

Her story went viral immediately, and support from Twitter poured in. The most notable show of solidarity, however, has come from other non-White and male doctors, who started the hashtag #WhatABlackDoctorLooksLike in Cross’ defense:

You better come with more than free SkyMiles after this, Delta. SMH.

SOURCE: NYTimes | PHOTO: Getty

Bye, Delta: Twitter Responds To Racist Flight Attendant With #WhatADoctorLooksLike was originally published on globalgrind.com

