The LAPD’s criminal investigation of the Derrick Rose rape case just took a shocking turn.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a detective investigating the high-profile allegations against Rose appears to have committed suicide.

WHITTIER UPDATE: LAPD officer who was shot to death was investigating rape case involving NBA star Derrick Rose https://t.co/WZwNQEv33N pic.twitter.com/wIHj0y19zX — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 12, 2016

LAPD Det. Nadine Hernandez, 44, shot herself in the chest Tuesday afternoon in Whittier, California. “At this time, there are no signs of foul play, and this incident is being investigated as a suicide,” Whittier Police said Wednesday. “However, this is an ongoing investigation.”

According to authorities, Hernandez worked in the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division Special Assault Section, which frequently handles high-profile sex crime cases like Rose’s. She worked in the department for over two decades.

The LAPD’s investigation was announced last month after details of the civil case against Rose came to light. Rose’s accuser and her lawyer were shocked to learn of the detective’s death in court on Wednesday.

It’s unlikely that this tragedy has any direct connection to Rose’s case, but will it affect the ongoing criminal investigation or current civil trial?

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty/EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ

Report: Derrick Rose Rape Investigator Commits Suicide was originally published on globalgrind.com