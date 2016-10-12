CLOSE
Report: Derrick Rose Rape Investigator Commits Suicide

A shocking turn of events.

BASKET-NBA-KNICKS MEDIA DAY

The LAPD’s criminal investigation of the Derrick Rose rape case just took a shocking turn.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a detective investigating the high-profile allegations against Rose appears to have committed suicide.

LAPD Det. Nadine Hernandez, 44, shot herself in the chest Tuesday afternoon in Whittier, California. “At this time, there are no signs of foul play, and this incident is being investigated as a suicide,” Whittier Police said Wednesday. “However, this is an ongoing investigation.”

According to authorities, Hernandez worked in the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division Special Assault Section, which frequently handles high-profile sex crime cases like Rose’s. She worked in the department for over two decades.

The LAPD’s investigation was announced last month after details of the civil case against Rose came to light. Rose’s accuser and her lawyer were shocked to learn of the detective’s death in court on Wednesday.

It’s unlikely that this tragedy has any direct connection to Rose’s case, but will it affect the ongoing criminal investigation or current civil trial?

Report: Derrick Rose Rape Investigator Commits Suicide

