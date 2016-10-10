Can You Believe This? UVA Professor Alleges BLM Is As ‘Dangerous’ As The KKK

Douglas Muir, an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia, faces scrutiny after posting a disparaging message on Facebook aimed at Black Lives Matter, The Washington Post writes.

“Black lives matter is the biggest rasist (sic) organisation (sic) since the clan (sic). Are you kidding me. Disgusting!!!” Muir wrote underneath a photo of movement founder Alicia Garza, while she spoke at a BLM event hosted at Paramount Theatre in Charlottesville last Tuesday.

Muir, who lectures at the school’s business and engineering programs, has since taken a leave of absence, according to The Post.

The comment was deleted, but not without catching the eye of several community leaders on social media. Joe Starista, a Charlottesville resident, screen shot the comment and posted it in a tweet directed at UVA’s business school.

.@DardenMBA It is unacceptable for one of your lecturers to be comparing #BLM to the Klan pic.twitter.com/nXG34E777p — Joe Starsia (@joestarsia) October 5, 2016

Charlottesville’s Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy posted a lengthy critique of Muir, who also owns Bella’s Restaurant, a local eatery.

“The notion that #BlackLivesMatter can be comparable to the Klu Klux Klan is not only incredibly misguided, but goes to show the lack of cultural awareness that still plagues many professors at our Universities across the country,” Bellamy said on Instagram.

He also called for the community to boycott Bella’s.

Tom Katsouleas, The University of Virginia’s executive vice president and provost, released a statement on Friday:

“The University of Virginia stands firmly against racism and social injustice of any kind. Statements such as Mr. Muir’s do not foster intellectual exploration, nor do they encourage the voices of others.”

The School of Engineering and Business delivered separate statements saying Muir’s comment does not reflect the values of UVA.

