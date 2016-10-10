Can You Believe This? UVA Professor Alleges BLM Is As ‘Dangerous’ As The KKK

Douglas Muir, an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia, faces scrutiny after posting a disparaging message on Facebook aimed at Black Lives Matter, The Washington Post writes.
“Black lives matter is the biggest rasist (sic) organisation (sic) since the clan (sic). Are you kidding me. Disgusting!!!” Muir wrote underneath a photo of movement founder Alicia Garza, while she spoke at a BLM event hosted at Paramount Theatre in Charlottesville last Tuesday.
Muir, who lectures at the school’s business and engineering programs, has since taken a leave of absence, according to The Post.
The comment was deleted, but not without catching the eye of several community leaders on social media. Joe Starista, a Charlottesville resident, screen shot the comment and posted it in a tweet directed at UVA’s business school.
Charlottesville’s Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy posted a lengthy critique of Muir, who also owns Bella’s Restaurant, a local eatery.
View this post on Instagram
On another note…I will NEVER frequent @Bellasrestaurant again. I met Doug Muir for the first time a couple of weeks ago at the @tomtomfestival…and I didn't expect this from him, but if this is how he feels, he doesn't have anything else to say to me. I would encourage everyone in the city to boycott the restaurant. I would also implore the @theuniversityofvirginia and the Darden School of Business @dardenmba (One that's celebrating Diversity Week) to address this issue immediately. The notion that #BlackLivesMatter can be comparable to the Klu Klux Klan is not only incredibly misguided, but goes to show the lack cultural awareness that still plagues many professors at our Universities across the country. An organization, a movement, a collective body that aims to empower Black People, and rally allies is not a terroristic organization, but one that aims to collective bring people together to address systemic oppression and racism, amongst other things, is here to stay. If #blacklivesmatter✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 offends you, makes you feel uncomfortable, or makes you believe that we are similar to the KKK…just understand this, times are changing, the movement is moving, and a people oppressed will no longer remain silent. We have support from the highest of the high to the lowest of the low, and WE are here to STAY and WE ARE GOING TO CONTINUE TO CREATE CHANGE!!! #blacklivesmatter✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #BoycottBellas You have my number Frank Muir, I'll await your call so that you can get the cultural training that you need. We can make a day, a week, a month, or however much time of it to get you where you need to be!
“The notion that #BlackLivesMatter can be comparable to the Klu Klux Klan is not only incredibly misguided, but goes to show the lack of cultural awareness that still plagues many professors at our Universities across the country,” Bellamy said on Instagram.
He also called for the community to boycott Bella’s.
Tom Katsouleas, The University of Virginia’s executive vice president and provost, released a statement on Friday:
“The University of Virginia stands firmly against racism and social injustice of any kind. Statements such as Mr. Muir’s do not foster intellectual exploration, nor do they encourage the voices of others.”
The School of Engineering and Business delivered separate statements saying Muir’s comment does not reflect the values of UVA.
What do you think, NewsOne family? Should Muir face disciplinary action? Sound off below!
SOURCE: The Washington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter, Instagram
SEE ALSO:
Radio One, Inc. Says ‘#NotOneMore’
‘Yes, Pecan:’ Ben &Jerry’s Support Of Black Lives Matter Sparks New Flavor Names
Can You Believe This? UVA Professor Alleges BLM Is As ‘Dangerous’ As The KKK was originally published on newsone.com