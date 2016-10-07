Nate Parker Explains Why “The Birth Of A Nation” Makes Some People Uncomfortable [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 10.07.16
Nate Parker, actor and creator of the controversial film Birth Of A Nation, came through to the studio to talk about the incredible journey of making and getting his movie seen. He explains why, of all the stories, the story of Nat Turner was so important for him to tell. “This is our Braveheart,” he says of the film, and details the differences in reception that he has noticed between various audiences.

Plus, he explains where he thinks the discomfort some people experience watching Birth Of A Nation comes from, and what he aimed to do in regards to that with the movie. Check out the exclusive video above to hear what his answers were in this clip from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Black History , Interview , Nat Turner , Nate Parker , The Birth Of A Nation

