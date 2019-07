Watch DJ Khaled’s new video for Do You Mind” featuring Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future & Rick Ross

Right after BET Hip-Hop Awards airing, DJ Khaled decided to premiere the official video for his Major Key single “Do You Mind” featuring Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future, and Rick Ross.

Check it out above.

Major Key is available now on iTunes.