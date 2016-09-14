CLOSE
Check Out Sterling K. Brown In Exclusive Clip Of New Sitcom ‘This Is Us’

The cast includes Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' star Sterling K. Brown.

Anticipation is at an all-time high for NBC’s new sitcom This Is Us.

From the creators of Crazy, Stupid, Love, This Is Us follows a group of unique people who share the same birthday, as their paths cross and lives unexpectedly intertwine.

The cast includes Mandy MooreMilo Ventimiglia, and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story star Sterling K. Brown.

2016 Summer TCAs Getty Images Portrait Studio

In this exclusive clip, Brown’s character, Randall, finds his estranged, biological father and invites him home to meet his grandchildren.

However, we find out pretty quickly that Randall’s father abandoned him at a fire station when he was a child. We’ll watch their relationship flourish or flounder as the season progresses.

This Is Us premieres Tuesday September 20 at 10 p.m.

Check Out Sterling K. Brown In Exclusive Clip Of New Sitcom ‘This Is Us’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

