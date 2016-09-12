How Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Of The National Anthem Inspired Chris Brown & Others [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 09.12.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Colin Kaepernick exercising his right to sit during the National Anthem has sparked something much more powerful than outrage. His actions, and the words he has since put behind them, have sparked inspiration for people across the country. Athletes at essentially every level of sports have followed Kaepernick’s lead- and the buck doesn’t just stop at sports players.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Chris Brown felt compelled to join in on the protest too- on 9/11. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10am EST.

RELATED: How Chris Brown Messed Up Ray-J’s Honeymoon [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: The Lesson Chris Brown Should Have Learned By Now [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: The Most Important Thing To Take Away From Colin Kaepernick’s Protest [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Muhammad Ali’s Ex Wife Says Colin Kaepernick Needs To “Humble Himself” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

 

How Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Of The National Anthem Inspired Chris Brown & Others [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

49ers , 9/11 , anthem , Chris Brown , Colin Kaepernick , National , protest , The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 8 hours ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 14 hours ago
02.02.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 17 hours ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 18 hours ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 18 hours ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 2 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 2 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
30 items
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close