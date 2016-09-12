CLOSE
Watch The First Full-Length Trailer For Issa Rae’s HBO Comedy, ‘Insecure’

'Insecure' premieres on HBO at 10:30 p.m. on October 9.

2016 Summer TCAs Getty Images Portrait Studio

“We’re telling diverse stories,” Issa Rae said of Insecure during ESSENCE Fest back in July. “It’s a show about women, but we’re telling a central, realistic, relatable story.”

The first full-length trailer for Rae’s new HBO comedy gives a more in-depth look at the life of the her character. During the two-minute clip, we watch Issa navigate #RealLifeBlackGirlProblems while balancing her strained relationship with her boyfriend, Lawrence (portrayed by The Game‘s Jay Ellis).

“We made sure to make everyone three-dimensional — and so you’re gonna look at Jay’s character and you’re gonna feel for him,” Rae explained. “Some are gonna root for him and some [aren’t], like, ‘I know that guy and I know what you’re about,’ but there really is something for everyone in this show.”

Which is why Rae says everyone should watch.

“There’s a large group of men who are watching [‘Girls’] to get inside women’s heads,” she continued. “This is another opportunity to get a sense of what we’re feeling, not in a hit-on-your-head type of way, but this is a comedy and we’re aiming to make people laugh so hopefully [they] find the humor in the show as well.”

Insecure premieres on HBO at 10:30 p.m. on October 9.

Watch the trailer below:

photos
