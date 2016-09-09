CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Sorry Shaq, Kaepernick Has Always Been Woke

0 reads
Leave a comment

Add one more name to the list of Colin Kaepernick critics.

Shaquille O’Neal lent his voice to the growing group of Kaepernick naysayers during a Fox News segment on Wednesday morning.

“I don’t know Colin, but again, to each his own. I don’t really have a say on it, but I would never do that. My father was a military man, and you know, he protected this country. Uncles are in law enforcement, you know, they go out and work hard every day,” he said.

Sigh. I thought we were done with this narrative of tying Kaepernick’s protest against the National Anthem to disrespecting the military. As he has said time and time again, Kaepernick is taking a stand against the historic mistreatment of people of color in this country. That’s it. Point blank, period.

And, in an effort to show solidarity with veterans and active military members, Kaepernick opted to take a knee instead of sitting, so what are you really saying, Shaq?

The former NBA player tried to shoot a three-pointer, but missed when he raised questions about Kaepernick’s timing: “My question is, how come you didn’t do it last year? Or how come you didn’t do it when you first entered the NFL?” 

Really, Shaq? Kaepernick has been woke. See exhibits A, B, and C below:

View this post on Instagram

History!

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on

The dates on the above posts go back to almost a year ago. And even if Kaepernick didn’t have pro-Black posts on social media, does this make him less qualified to speak on the mistreatment of Black people, especially as a Black man?

Shaq, you tried it. Please don’t try again.

SOURCE: Fox Sports, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

SEE ALSO:

Colin Kaepernick: The Patriot

Colin Kaepernick’s Critics Fail To Address Reasons For Protest

Sorry Shaq, Kaepernick Has Always Been Woke was originally published on newsone.com

Colin Kaepernick , shaquille O'neal

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 20 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close