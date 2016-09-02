Stevie J shared a cryptic Instagram message late Thursday night hinting that he may be about to serve some time.

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star and former hitmaker for Bad Boy wrote, “Shout out to my real ones locked up… Bout to do this time starting next week. Sum thing (sic) light for this child support case.”

It’s not clear why Stevie is serving time over child support, or when he will be out, but he made it clear in his post that he is not a deadbeat: “My kids love me and I love them that’s all that matters.”

Stevie, government name Steven Jordan, has been battling his children’s mother Carol Bennett over child support payments. In 2015, Stevie and Joseline Hernandez appeared in Manhattan federal court to answer for $1.1 million in back child support payments.

Damn: Stevie J Is Heading To Jail was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: