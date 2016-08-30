CLOSE
2016 MTV VMA Performances: Ariana Grande, Future, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears & More

Check out all the VMA performances.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Madison Square Garden was the epicenter for all things music last night. The 2016 MTV VMAs went off without a hitch, and like every award show prior, the VMAs were filled with highs, lows, and everything in between.

The DJ Khaled-hosted show featured an electrifying 16-minute performance by Beyoncé and four medley performances by Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient Rihanna. After Bey and Rih snatched wigs and slayed the stage, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj performed their new single “Side To Side.”

Britney Spears made a return to the VMA stage for the first time in years to perform her new G-Eazy-assisted single “Make Me.” Nick Jonas and Ty Dolla $ign performed “Bacon” offsite at a 24-hour diner. Future was one of a few hip-hop acts to hit the stage and he performed his smash hit “F*ck Up Some Commas.”

Check out the VMA performances below.

Future – “F*ck Up Some Commas”

https://twitter.com/MTV/status/770077127169417217

Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side”

https://twitter.com/MTV/status/770080632273825792

Britney Spears & G-Eazy – “Make Me”

Nick Jonas & Ty Dolla $ign – “Bacon”

