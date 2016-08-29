The ladies of The Real are gearing up for another fun-filled season. But ahead of the excitement, they decided to celebrate co-host Adrienne Bailon’s engagement.

As we reported a couple weeks ago, Bailon got engaged in Paris to gospel star Israel Houghton. For the romantic occasion, Bailon’s parents were flown out —on what was their anniversary— to see their daughter say “yes!” by the Eiffel Tower.

Bailon showed off her stunning diamond ring on Instagram with the caption “You. Me. Oui.” The couple have been dating publicly for seven months, and both are coming off long-term relationships that ended earlier this year.

On Thursday, Bailon shared Polaroids from the party put together by her work family in celebration.

“The morning after,” she starts off my saying.

“An incredible time with my @therealdaytime Familia at my home last night! Gearing up for Season 3 & there’s so much to celebrate! They surprised me with a beautiful engagement cake & the most thoughtful & cool gift! An Eiffel Tower wine cork holder!”

Adding, “But, here’s what’s really special… They each wrote a message on the corks! So dope. Woke up thanking God for all of my blessings! Love you guys! Can’t wait to get back to work! Grateful beyond words.””

No word on if there will be an addition member added to the crew with Tamar Braxton not returning. But it appears that the ladies are ready to return with a summer full of tea to spill.

See How Adrienne Bailon Celebrated Her Engagement With ‘The Real’ Familia was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

