CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

See How Adrienne Bailon Celebrated Her Engagement With ‘The Real’ Familia

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Real Takes The 2016 ESSENCE Festival - Day 1

Source: Ryan Theriot / Getty

The ladies of The Real are gearing up for another fun-filled season. But ahead of the excitement, they decided to celebrate co-host Adrienne Bailon’s engagement.

As we reported a couple weeks ago, Bailon got engaged in Paris to gospel star Israel Houghton. For the romantic occasion, Bailon’s parents were flown out —on what was their anniversary— to see their daughter say “yes!” by the Eiffel Tower.

Bailon showed off her stunning diamond ring on Instagram with the caption “You. Me. Oui.” The couple have been dating publicly for seven months, and both are coming off long-term relationships that ended earlier this year.

On Thursday, Bailon shared Polaroids from the party put together by her work family in celebration.

“The morning after,” she starts off my saying.

“An incredible time with my @therealdaytime Familia at my home last night! Gearing up for Season 3 & there’s so much to celebrate! They surprised me with a beautiful engagement cake & the most thoughtful & cool gift! An Eiffel Tower wine cork holder!”

Adding, “But, here’s what’s really special… They each wrote a message on the corks! So dope. Woke up thanking God for all of my blessings! Love you guys! Can’t wait to get back to work! Grateful beyond words.””

No word on if there will be an addition member added to the crew with Tamar Braxton not returning. But it appears that the ladies are ready to return with a summer full of tea to spill.

RELATED STORIES:

Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Are Getting Married!

Adrienne Bailon Shares Loving Message To Israel Houghton On His 45th Birthday

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Adrienne Bailon

See How Adrienne Bailon Celebrated Her Engagement With ‘The Real’ Familia was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

adrienne bailon , celebrity engagements , Loni Love , the real

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 2 hours ago
03.26.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 3 hours ago
03.26.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 4 hours ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 4 hours ago
03.26.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows…
 7 hours ago
03.26.19
John Gray Denies Cheating, Defends His Wife, Aventer…
 9 hours ago
03.26.19
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 1 day ago
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…
 1 day ago
03.26.19
Big Sean Shares His Personal Growth Journey &…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
lilD
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up: Is THIS Why Wendy Williams…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
Homeless 8-Year-Old Chess Champion Finds A Home
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Disrupt Harlem Code Squad Shows The Power Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Scholarship Created To Honor Legacy Of ER Doctor…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close