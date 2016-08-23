CLOSE
Beat in the Streets
Home

Support Baton Rouge Flood Relief Assistance via Texas Baptist Men

0 reads
Leave a comment

Texas Baptist Men are in need of Gatorade and Powerade Sports Drinks in plastic bottles, for the citizens of Jefferson-Davis and Acadia Parishes, LA.  The TBM Disaster Relief Teams are currently cleaning out homes and assisting those in need in these areas.

Church Groups and individuals can deliver the drinks to the Texas Baptist Men Equipping Center located at 5351Catron Dr, Dallas, Texas  75227. 

At this time, the following teams have been deployed: Incident Command Center, Chaplains, Shower and Laundry, Childcare, Feeding Units, Box Unit, and Chainsaw.

For more information and to coordinate a deliver, please call 214-381-3700.

If you would like to donate to help those affected by the Louisiana floods, click HERE. 

To stay up-to-date on TBM activity, you may visit our  web page at www.texasbaptistmen.org.  Your prayers for our volunteers and those hurting are greatly appreciated.

If you would like to speak to Terry Henderson, State Director Disaster Relief of TBM, you may call him on his cell phone for a live interview.  His cell number is 214-676-7201.  He is on-site in Jennings.

Baton Rouge , flooding , Lousiana

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 20 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close