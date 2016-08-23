Support Baton Rouge Flood Relief Assistance via Texas Baptist Men

Texas Baptist Men are in need of Gatorade and Powerade Sports Drinks in plastic bottles, for the citizens of Jefferson-Davis and Acadia Parishes, LA. The TBM Disaster Relief Teams are currently cleaning out homes and assisting those in need in these areas.

Church Groups and individuals can deliver the drinks to the Texas Baptist Men Equipping Center located at 5351Catron Dr, Dallas, Texas 75227.

At this time, the following teams have been deployed: Incident Command Center, Chaplains, Shower and Laundry, Childcare, Feeding Units, Box Unit, and Chainsaw.

For more information and to coordinate a deliver, please call 214-381-3700.

If you would like to donate to help those affected by the Louisiana floods, click HERE.

To stay up-to-date on TBM activity, you may visit our web page at www.texasbaptistmen.org. Your prayers for our volunteers and those hurting are greatly appreciated.

If you would like to speak to Terry Henderson, State Director Disaster Relief of TBM, you may call him on his cell phone for a live interview. His cell number is 214-676-7201. He is on-site in Jennings.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: