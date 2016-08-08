CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: Mario talks Baltimore Police, Stevie Wonder Admiration and Spiritual Evolution [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Where has R&B singer Mario been? On a recent visit to Dallas for a show benefiting our troops and veterans, the 29-year-old stopped by 97.9 The Beat. Digital Correspondent Bobby Pen interviews him about his hiatus and upcoming projects to learn just how deep Mario actually is.

In the on-on-one, Mario reveals that he’s been on a spiritual journey which actually began when he was adopted at 13. Growing up in a Muslim family and singing in church laid the foundation for him to comment on a deeper level with God.

The crooner says due to this connection he’s able to manifest God through his artistry. Which led him to acknowledge his reverence for Stevie Wonder– an a cappella serenade accompanied the revelation, which made Bobby blush.

Mario also shares that he is now an independent artist and has established his own record label. His latest single, “I Need More” is his first indie effort after a 13 year run with RCA / J Records and he’s excited to be the boss.

This newfound freedom has encouraged the artist to explore other passions, including film. He shares that he intends to move into directing and more acting, beginning with the music video for “I Need More,” set to release soon.

Related Articles

In light of recent events, like the Freddie Gray case and the complex incident that left 23-year-old mother Korryn Gaines dead, Bobby asked Mario about his thoughts on community relations with the Baltimore Police. In short, Mario suggests African Americans learn and understand the system and prepare to create their own solutions within their own communities.

Finally, Mario recalls his experience touring with Bow Wow, B2K and Destiny’s Child!

Check out our fun one-on-one and a special serenade above. For an added bonus, check out Mario in-studio with J-Kruz below.

Baltimore , Baltimore police , Bobby Pen , Mario , Stevie Wonder

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 20 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close