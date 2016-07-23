CLOSE
Watch Desiigner Play Pokémon Go In Central Park

Everyone loves Pokémon Go. So why should Desiigner be any different?

A few weeks ago Pokémon Go took the world by storm as people began getting injured and robbed in an effort to catch the rarest of them all.

Desiigner, who was born in the ’90s, knows exactly how real it gets while on the hunt, as he was probably a Gameboy Color aficionado himself.

GQ teamed up with the Brooklyn rapper, 19, to go searching for Pokémon in New York’s Central Park. Though the clip is only a minute long, it easily shows off Desiigner’s hype, hilarious, and cool personality.

The G.O.O.D Music signee even gives a quick tip to those who can’t seem to toss the Pokéball the right way; according to him “it’s all in the flick of the thumb,” and proper form is a must.

Throughout his search, Desiigner even manages to catch a Pidgey, which he hilariously calls a New York Pigeon.

Peep the funny video up top.

SOURCE: GQ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

