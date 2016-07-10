Kansas Cop Fired For Threatening A 5-Year-Old’s Life On Facebook

As the nation is still reeling from a tumultuous week of police brutality and violence, namely the deaths of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile and the five slain police officers in Dallas, tempers have been erupting all over social media. But one police officer from Kansas took his internet trolling against the Black Lives Matter movement to an obscene level.

Officer Rodney Lee Wilson was dismissed from the Overland Park police force Friday after harassing Dallas resident LaNaydra Williams on Facebook, threatening her 5-year-old daughter, India.

“We’ll see how much her life matters soon,” he wrote on a 2014 photo of the little girl. “Better be careful leaving your info open where she can be found Hold her close tonight it’ll be the last time.” Terrified by the comment from Wilson, a stranger living 500 miles away, Williams reported the comment. Wilson was fired the very next morning. In response to the horrifying incident, the Overland Park police department issued the following statement:

Williams spoke with Fox News Kansas City affiliate WDAF, confirming that Overland Park Police Chief Francis Donchez Jr. called her to apologize. However, she’s still shaken about the safety of her family.

“How do I know he won’t come and retaliate? How do I know that? I don’t,” she said. Even more devastating is the fact that she’s not sure how to explain the incident to little India, whom she says “loves police.”

“Maybe I’ll just say he was one bad cop, Not all of them are like that. I don’t think she’ll think they’re all like that either way.”

