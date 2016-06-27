CLOSE
BET Awards
BET Awards BTS | Meet Beyonce’s First Signed Artist: Ingrid [VIDEO]

H-Town stay down, at least that’s how music newcomer Ingrid tells it. The Houston native is a long-time family friend of the Knowles’ (That’s Beyonce and bloodline) since their families lived in the same community. Ingrid was a starving artist, painting, singing, writing and creating for a living. While she needed the help pushing her music, she never wanted to ask Beyonce to step in. As luck would have it, she never had to.

Veda Loca and Ingrid at BET Awards 2016

Source: Bobby Pen / iOne

In a classic case of “Right place, right time,” Beyonce called Ingrid to New York to check out her music, liked what she heard and signed her as the first artist on King Bey’s entertainment management imprint Parkwood Entertainment. Check out Ingrid’s recollection of the event in this convo with Veda Loca above.

