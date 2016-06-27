CLOSE
A Little Positivity: An Offer To Carry Groceries Turned This Memphis Teen’s Life Around

Chauncy Jones Black received the donations after offering to help a stranger in exchange for something most people take for granted.

Chauncy Jones Black, 16, of West Memphis, Tennessee, was looking for a way to make a quick buck to buy food when he met the opportunity of a lifetime.

The incident occurred about two weeks ago when Chauncy encountered Matt White, who was shopping at a neighborhood Kroger grocery store. The teen offered to carry the man’s grocery’s in exchange for a pack of glazed doughnuts, reports FOX 59.

“He looked ashamed, hungry, and broken,” White told the television news station.

What happened next is the stuff of legend.

From FOX 59:

Jones told White he lived with his mother and this was his only chance to get food that day. White ended up buying him a few grocery bags full of food.

“All the while we talked and he told me how he makes straight A’s in school and is trying to get a job to help his mom pay rent. This kid was amazing. Jones kept calling himself poor, but he told me that one day he was gonna be wealthy and own his own businesses so that he could help other people in his neighborhood and buy them groceries like me,” White said.

White gave Jones a ride home, and he saw first-hand that Jones and his mother really didn’t have anything at all — not even beds or furniture.

White wrote a Facebook post about his experience that sparked a virtual movement:

It didn’t end there. After the Facebook post went viral, White created a GoFundMe page for Chauncy with a list of things he needs, including money to pay for the teen’s ID so he can apply for jobs, and money for a lawnmower so he can mow lawns for work, according to Fox.

By 4 p.m. Friday, the account had raised $105,207.

Good luck, Chauncy!

