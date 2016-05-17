According to Gary With Da Tea, Caitlyn Jenner, who transitioned into a woman after revealing, at the time known to the world as Bruce Jenner, that she has been cross-dressing and feeling feminine for many, many years.

Despite making the controversial transition from the man known for his Olympic gold medals into a woman before the world’s eyes at the beginning of the year, landing the cover of Vanity Fair and her own reality show, it looks like things may not be going as planned for the reality TV star. Watch the video above to see Gary explain more in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: How Caitlyn Jenner Is Celebrating Her Olympic Gold Medal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will People Be Into A Cosmetics Line From Caitlyn Jenner? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gay Boxer Yusaf Mack Says Caitlyn Jenner Inspired Him To Come Out: “I Don’t Have To Hide Anymore” [VIDEO]

Gary’s Tea: Is Caitlyn Jenner Going To Transition Back To A Man? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com