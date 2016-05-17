Gary’s Tea: Is Caitlyn Jenner Going To Transition Back To A Man? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 05.17.16
According to Gary With Da TeaCaitlyn Jenner, who transitioned into a woman after revealing, at the time known to the world as Bruce Jenner, that she has been cross-dressing and feeling feminine for many, many years.

Despite making the controversial transition from the man known for his Olympic gold medals into a woman before the world’s eyes at the beginning of the year, landing the cover of Vanity Fair and her own reality show, it looks like things may not be going as planned for the reality TV star. Watch the video above to see Gary explain more in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Gary’s Tea: Is Caitlyn Jenner Going To Transition Back To A Man? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

