Afternoon Minute: Lauryn Hill Shows Up To Atlanta Concert Two Hours Late, Crowd Boos Her

Girl Bye: Lauryn Hill Shows Up To Atlanta Show Two Hours Late, Crowd Boos Her

The “Lost Ones” singer Lauryn Hill claims that her driver got lost making her incredibly late for her concert in Atlanta on Friday night. How late was she? A whopping two hours.

According the New York Daily News, the crowd was very upset, booing her when finally got to the stage and through out the show on and off. Sadly, Hill was unapologetic and didn’t even make mention of her tardiness. To make matters worse, Chastain Park Amphitheatre had a rigid 11 p.m. curfew and cut her mic off 40 minutes after she began playing.

Some people at the concert took to Twitter to express their frustration:

Lauryn Hill just came out up nearly 2 and a half hours late to boos. Yikes! — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) May 7, 2016

Lauryn Hill was over 2 hours late to her own show. & Gave her fans less than 30 mins of a performance. & No apology. pic.twitter.com/ZRT4h7sIe0 — Chihiro Ogino (@WickedBeaute) May 7, 2016

Don't get me wrong, the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is all time great, BUT IF BEYONCÉ CAN SHOW UP ON TIME THEN YOU CAN SHOW UP ON TIME. — Jerry (@Mind_Wiz) May 7, 2016

Lauryn Hill should just set up a GoFundMe page for y'all people that keep giving her money in 2016 knowing damn well what's gon happen. — Mona Lisa (@donijo_) May 7, 2016

This isn’t out of character for Hill, who is notorious for being late for her own shows, the Daily News noted.

Oh Ms. Hill, that’s not a good look.

Say What? Woman Taken To ER After Trying New Cover Girl Lipstick

A Florida woman claims she was taken to the ER after an allergic reaction to a Cover Girl Queen’s Collection lipstick.

Lily Cleopatra Maurice said she wore the new shade for her husband’s birthday and when she woke the next morning, her lips were horribly swollen, The Grio reported. She wrote on her Facebook page that she could have died in her sleep.

A rep for Cover Girl reaffirmed that their product should be safe.

“As soon as we learned of this woman’s experience, which would certainly not be expected from lipstick use, we reached out to her to learn more about what happened and see how we could help,” said spokeswoman, Laura Brinker.

“We are glad to hear she is okay and are awaiting her response… We conduct extensive testing on all our products to ensure they’re safe and effective,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Maurice claims her swelling has gone down thanks to the steroids the doctors gave her, but she still warns people to be mindful of what products they use.

“Just please research your products before using them,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “Try to prevent this from happening to you or your loved ones.”

Man Who Found Prince Could Face Charges: Report

The man who found Prince dead in his elevator may be facing charges for providing a controlled substance without a prescription, People recently reported.

Andrew Kornfeld, a pre-med student and son of an addiction specialist hired to treat Prince, was sent to Paisley Park to speak with the iconic singer about his alleged opiate addiction on behalf of his father’s California outpatient addiction clinic Recovery Without Walls, Kornfeld’s lawyers told the entertainment and lifestyle website. He was also supposed to begin emergency treatment for the “Purple Rain” singer.

As part of this emergency treatment, Kornfeld had a starter dose of Suboxone, a drug with buprenorphin used to treat opiate addiction, which in the state of Minnesota is a controlled substance and needs a prescription, which he didn’t have. However, Korfeld’s lawyer believes that his client should be granted “statutory immunity” under Minnesota’s Good Samaritan law, which states that people should not be criminally charged for giving aid to someone in an emergency.

If files are charged and he is found guilty, Kornfeld could face five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for possession, plus he could be brought up on federal charges for bringing drugs across state lines.

Afternoon Minute: Lauryn Hill Shows Up To Atlanta Concert Two Hours Late, Crowd Boos Her was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: