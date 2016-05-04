CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Solange’s Shady Met Gala Subtweet Causes Chaos On Twitter

Solo was moved to send out a cryptic tweet that had the internet jumping to conclusions.

0 reads
Leave a comment

met gala

Two years ago, Solange made headlines after taking the most notorious elevator ride in the history of elevator rides at the Met Gala. This year, she’s making headlines for a subtweet at the same event.

The “Losing You” singer was partying at the Met, drinking, and conversing with folks when she was moved to send out a cryptic tweet that had the internet jumping to conclusions.

She wrote, “Shout out to when you think you all ‘artsy and shit’ , but your (sic) just rude and annoying lol.”

People quickly wondered who she was talking about and the speculations started to fly:

Ouch! Looks like Solange’s subtweet hit harder than any kick on that billion dollar elevator ride.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Solange’s Shady Met Gala Subtweet Causes Chaos On Twitter was originally published on globalgrind.com

Met Gala , Solange Knowles , subtweet , Taylor Swift

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close